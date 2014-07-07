- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy oil solvent prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Indore 120 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions 39,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,000 General Foods 39,700 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 40,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 40,000 Kriti Industries 40,250 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 41,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,250 Prestige Foods 41,000 Premier proteins 41,000 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 39,700 Vippy 40,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,650-36,700 36,650-36,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,750-36,800 36,750-36,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship