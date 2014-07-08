* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Indore 200 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,800 General Foods 39,650 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,500 Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,250 Mahakali 40,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,800 Prestige Foods 40,500 Premier proteins 40,500 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 39,650 Vippy 40,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,200-36,250 36,650-36,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,300-36,350 36,750-36,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship