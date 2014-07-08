* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Indore 200 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,800
General Foods 39,650
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,500
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 39,250
Mahakali 40,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,800
Prestige Foods 40,500
Premier proteins 40,500
Rama 40,000
Ruchi 39,650
Vippy 40,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 62,300-62,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 65,900-66,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,200-36,250 36,650-36,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 36,300-36,350 36,750-36,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship