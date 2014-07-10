- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support0. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 37,000-40,750 37,000-40,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,500-41,000 37,500-41,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Indore 120 37,000-40,750 37,500-41,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions 39,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 38,900 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,000 Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 40,000 Premier proteins 40,000 Rama -- Ruchi 38,900 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,700-35,750 36,200-36,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,800-35,850 36,300-36,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship