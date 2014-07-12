*Indore mandi closed today due to Guru Purnima festival. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery Closed 37,500-41,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 38,000-41,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Indore -- Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions 39,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 38,900 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 40,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,500 Prestige Foods 40,500 Premier proteins 40,000 Rama -- Ruchi 38,900 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,100-36,150 36,200-36,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,200-36,250 36,300-36,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship