- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. - Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on increased selling against poor buying support. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 37,500-41,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,000-41,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Indore 100 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions 39,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 38,900 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 39,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,500 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,500 Mahakali 40,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,700 Prestige Foods 40,250 Premier proteins 40,000 Rama -- Ruchi 38,900 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,100-36,150 36,100-36,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,200-36,250 36,200-36,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship