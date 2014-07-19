- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Indore 100 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500 General Foods 39,600 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 40,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,000 Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 41,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,500 Prestige Foods 41,000 Premier proteins 41,000 Rama 39,500 Ruchi 39,600 Vippy 40,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 60,600-60,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 60,900-61,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 64,200-64,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 64,400-64,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,850-36,900 36,500-36,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,950-37,000 36,600-36,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship