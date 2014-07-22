- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Indore 200 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500
General Foods 41,400
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber 40,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,000
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 41,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 42,000
Prestige Foods 41,500
Premier proteins 41,500
Rama 40,000
Ruchi 41,400
Vippy 41,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,100-61,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,400-61,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,400-65,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,050-38,100 37,100-37,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 38,100-38,200 37,200-37,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship