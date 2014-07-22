- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Indore 200 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500 General Foods 41,400 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber 40,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,000 Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 41,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,000 Prestige Foods 41,500 Premier proteins 41,500 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 41,400 Vippy 41,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,100-61,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,400-61,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,050-38,100 37,100-37,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 38,100-38,200 37,200-37,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship