* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,750-42,250 38,500-42,000 38,750-42,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 39,000-42,000 39,000-42,000 39,000-42,200 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,500-61,600 61,500-61,600 61,800-61,900 plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 65,700-65,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,650-37,700 37,650-37,700 38,350-38,400 Spot (48% protein) 37,750-37,800 37,750-37,800 38,450-38,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded 8ot Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship