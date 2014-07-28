- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limted buying support. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 38,000-4,750 38,500-42,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions 39,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500 General Foods 42,200 Gujarat Ambuja 40,000 Indian Rubber 40,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,000 Kriti Industries 40,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 41,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,700 Prestige Foods 41,500 Premier proteins 42,000 Rama 40,500 Ruchi 42,200 Vippy 41,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,000-61,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,300-61,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 65,000-65,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,200-65,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,850-37,900 37,650-37,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,950-38,000 37,750-37,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship