- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limted buying support.
- Soy oil prices opened strong on beter buying support a higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 180 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions 39,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500
General Foods 42,000
Gujarat Ambuja 40,000
Indian Rubber 40,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 39,000
Kriti Industries 40,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 41,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 41,500
Prestige Foods 41,250
Premier proteins --
Rama 40,500
Ruchi 42,000
Vippy 41,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,000-61,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,300-61,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,000-65,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,200-65,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,350-37,400 37,850-37,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 37,450-37,500 37,950-38,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship