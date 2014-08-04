- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 38,000-40,750 38,000-40,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-41,000 38,500-40,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 38,000-40,750 38,500-40,750 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500 General Foods 41,000 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber 39,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 39,000 Kriti Industries 40,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 40,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,700 Prestige Foods 40,250 Premier proteins 41,500 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 41,000 Vippy 40,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,750-36,800 36,350-36,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,850-36,900 36,450-36,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship