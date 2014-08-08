- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 37,000-39,500 37,500-39,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 37,500-39,750 38,000-39,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 37,000-39,500 37,500-39,750
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 39,000
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 38,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 38,000
Kriti Industries 38,000
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 38,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 38,750
Premier proteins --
Rama 38,000
Ruchi 39,000
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 59,600-59,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 59,900-60,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,200-64,300 63,700-63,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,400-64,500 63,900-64,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,350-35,400 35,850-35,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,450-35,500 35,950-36,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship