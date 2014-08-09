- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 37,000-39,500 37,000-39,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,500-39,750 37,500-39,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 37,000-39,500 37,500-39,750 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500 General Foods 39,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 38,000 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 38,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 38,750 Premier proteins -- Rama 38,000 Ruchi 39,000 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 59,600-59,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 59,900-60,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,200-64,300 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,400-64,500 63,900-64,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,350-35,400 35,350-35,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,450-35,500 35,450-35,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship