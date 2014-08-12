- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 37,000-39,000 37,000-39,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,500-39,250 37,500-39,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 140 37,000-39,000 37,500-39,250 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 38,000 AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 38,900 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 37,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,000 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 38,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 38,250 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 38,900 Vippy 38,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,200-59,300 59,400-59,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,500-59,600 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,300-63,400 63,500-63,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,500-63,600 63,700-63,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,200-35,250 35,000-35,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,300-35,350 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship