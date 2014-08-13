- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 38,000-39,750 37,000-39,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,500-40,000 37,500-39,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 160 38,000-39,750 38,500-40,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,250
General Foods 39,300
Gujarat Ambuja 37,000
Indian Rubber 37,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,000
Kriti Industries 38,000
Lakhmi Solvex 37,000
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins --
Rama 38,000
Ruchi 39,300
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,100-59,200 59,100-59,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,400-59,500 59,400-59,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,200-63,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,350-35,400 35,200-35,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,450-35,500 35,300-35,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship