- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 38,000-39,750 38,000-39,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-40,000 38,500-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 180 38,000-39,750 38,500-40,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,500 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,500 Kriti Industries 38,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 39,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 37,500 Ruchi 39,500 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,600-58,700 59,100-59,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,900-59,000 59,400-59,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,800-62,900 63,200-63,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,000-63,100 63,400-63,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,050-36,100 35,350-35,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,150-36,200 35,450-35,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship