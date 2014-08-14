Nagpur, Aug 14 Barring a fall in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. Reports about good arrival of rapeseed in producing regions also affected oil prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabena, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak overseas oil prices and fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, sharp fall in soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX increased arrival from producing regions also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-38,500 34,000-38,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-38,600 34,100-38,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,600-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,400-38,500 Amravati 100 33,700-38,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,800-38,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,500-38,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,200, Hingoli - 39,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 39,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,000, Washim - 42,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 629 629 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil Solvent 628 628 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 669 669 Soyoil Solvent 628 628 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 676 676 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 678 678 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 681, Baramati - 678, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 680, Koosnoor - 678, Solapur - 682, Supa - 684, Sangli - 685. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,500 Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 36,100, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,200, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.. Rainfall : 0.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)