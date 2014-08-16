- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices while soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 37,500-39,000 38,000-39,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,000-39,250 38,500-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 37,500-39,000 38,000-39,250 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 39,000 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,000 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 38,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,500 Prestige Foods 38,500 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 39,000 Vippy 38,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,200-58,300 58,400-58,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,500-58,600 58,700-58,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,700-62,800 62,200-62,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,900-63,000 62,400-62,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,450-35,500 36,050-36,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,550-35,600 36,150-36,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship