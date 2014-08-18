* All the mandies of Madhya Pradesh Including Indore mandi closed today due to
Shree Krishana Janmashmi festival.
* Soy oi prices opened weak on on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery Closed 37,500-39,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed 38,000-39,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000
General Foods 39,000
Gujarat Ambuja 37,000
Indian Rubber 37,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,000
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 38,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,500
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama 37,500
Ruchi 39,000
Vippy 38,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,600-57,700 58,100-58,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,900-58,000 58,400-58,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,100-61,200 62,200-62,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,300-61,400 62,400-62,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,450-35,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,550-35,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship