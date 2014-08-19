* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 36,500-38,750 37,500-39,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,000-39,000 38,000-39,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 36,500-38,750 37,000-39,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500 General Foods 38,500 Gujarat Ambuja 36,500 Indian Rubber 37,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,000 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 38,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,000 Prestige Foods 38,000 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 38,500 Vippy 38,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,600-57,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,900-58,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,000-61,100 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,300-61,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,850-34,900 35,000-35,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,950-35,000 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship