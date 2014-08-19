* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 36,500-38,750 36,500-38,750 37,500-39,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,000-39,000 37,000-39,000 38,000-39,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 36,500-39,000 36,500-39,000 37,000-39,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 36,500-38,750 37,000-39,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,100-57,200 57,600-57,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,400-57,500 57,900-58,000 plant delivery# 61,000-61,100 61,000-61,100 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300 61,300-61,400 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,850-34,900 34,850-34,900 35,000-35,050 Spot (48% protein) 34,950-35,000 34,950-35,000 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship