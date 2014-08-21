* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 36,000-38,250 36,000-38,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,500-38,500 36,500-38,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 36,000-38,250 36,500-38,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,250 General Foods 38,000 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,500 Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 37,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,800 Prestige Foods 37,800 Premier proteins 38,000 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 38,000 Vippy 37,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,300-56,400 56,600-56,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,600-56,700 56,900-57,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,500-60,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,700-60,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,500-34,550 34,700-34,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,600-34,650 34,800-34,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship