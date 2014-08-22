* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-38,250 36,000-38,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 36,500-38,500 36,500-38,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 36,000-38,250 36,500-38,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500
General Foods 38,000
Gujarat Ambuja 36,000
Indian Rubber 37,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 36,500
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 37,250
Mahakali 37,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,800
Prestige Foods 37,750
Premier proteins 38,250
Rama 36,500
Ruchi 38,000
Vippy 37,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,600-55,700 56,000-56,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,900-56,000 56,300-56,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,900-60,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,500-34,550 34,500-34,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,600-34,650 34,600-34,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship