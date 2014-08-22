* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on increased selling against
poor buying support.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 36,000-38,250 36,000-38,250 36,000-38,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 36,500-38,500 36,500-38,500 36,500-38,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 36,000-39,000 36,000-39,000 36,500-39,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 36,000-38,250 36,500-38,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,600-55,700 56,000-56,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,900-56,000 56,300-56,400
plant delivery# 58,700-58,800 59,200-59,300 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,900-59,000 59,400-59,500 59,900-60,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,500-34,550 34,500-34,550 34,500-34,550
Spot (48% protein) 34,600-34,650 34,600-34,650 34,600-34,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship