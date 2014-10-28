- Soybean prices opended firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 3.30 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices while soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 29,000-31,200 28,000-29,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,250-31,250 28,250-29,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1400 29,000-31,200 29,250-31,250 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000 General Foods 31,250 Gujarat Ambuja 31,000 Indian Rubber 31,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 30,000 Kriti Industries 30,000 Lakhmi Solvex 31,500 Mahakali 31,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 31,500 Prestige Foods 31,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 31,000 Ruchi 31,250 Vippy 31,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,200-56,300 56,500-56,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,500-56,600 56,800-56,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,800-26,850 26,500-26,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,900-26,950 26,600-26,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship