- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 4.00 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived
in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil refined prices opened strong on better buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 29,500-31,400 29,000-31,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 29,750-31,500 29,250-31,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1800 29,500-31,400 29,750-31,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 31,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,250
General Foods 31,500
Gujarat Ambuja 31,500
Indian Rubber 31,550
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 30,000
Kriti Industries 30,000
Lakhmi Solvex 31,500
Mahakali --
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 31,700
Prestige Foods 31,250
Premier proteins 31,500
Rama 31,500
Ruchi 31,500
Vippy 31,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,100-57,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,400-57,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 59,900-60,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,350-27,400 26,800-26,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,450-27,500 26,900-26,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship