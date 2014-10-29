- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 4.00 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil refined prices opened strong on better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 29,500-31,400 29,000-31,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,750-31,500 29,250-31,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1800 29,500-31,400 29,750-31,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,250 General Foods 31,500 Gujarat Ambuja 31,500 Indian Rubber 31,550 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 30,000 Kriti Industries 30,000 Lakhmi Solvex 31,500 Mahakali -- Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 31,700 Prestige Foods 31,250 Premier proteins 31,500 Rama 31,500 Ruchi 31,500 Vippy 31,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,100-57,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 59,900-60,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,350-27,400 26,800-26,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,450-27,500 26,900-26,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship