- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 4.25 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,000-32,200 29,500-31,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,250-32,250 29,750-31,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1800 31,000-32,200 31,250-32,250 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,800 Betul Oils 33,500 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,700 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 31,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Mahakali 32,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,700 Prestige Foods 32,250 Premier proteins 32,500 Rama 32,750 Ruchi 32,700 Vippy 32,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,100-58,200 57,300-57,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,400-58,500 57,600-57,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,000-61,100 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,200-61,300 60,400-60,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 27,350-27,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,900-28,950 27,450-27,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship