* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,000-32,200 31,000-32,200 29,500-31,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,250-32,250 31,250-32,250 29,750-31,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 31,000-33,500 31,000-33,500 30,000-32,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1800 31,000-32,200 31,250-32,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,000-58,100 58,100-58,200 57,300-57,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500 57,600-57,700 plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 61,000-61,100 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 61,200-61,300 60,400-60,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 27,350-27,400 Spot (48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 27,450-27,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship