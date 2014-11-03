- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 4.50 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,400 30,500-31,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,750-31,500 30,750-31,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1700 30,500-31,400 30,750-31,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,600 General Foods 32,300 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 31,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 31,000 Lakhmi Solvex 31,500 Mahakali 32,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,250 Prestige Foods 32,250 Premier proteins 32,250 Rama 32,250 Ruchi 32,300 Vippy 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,000-58,100 58,000-58,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,300-58,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,500-60,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship