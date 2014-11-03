- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices. According to trade sources about 4.50 lac bags (100 kg each)
of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 30,500-31,400 30,500-31,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,750-31,500 30,750-31,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1700 30,500-31,400 30,750-31,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,000
Bajrang Extractions 31,550
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,600
General Foods 32,300
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 31,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,400
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,500
Kriti Industries 31,000
Lakhmi Solvex 31,500
Mahakali 32,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,250
Prestige Foods 32,250
Premier proteins 32,250
Rama 32,250
Ruchi 32,300
Vippy 32,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,000-58,100 58,000-58,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,300-58,400 58,300-58,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 60,500-60,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 60,700-60,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship