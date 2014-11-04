- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.15 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,500-31,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,250-32,000 30,750-31,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 750 31,000-31,900 31,250-32,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,600 Ambika Solvex 32,500 AV Agri 32,800 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 31,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,500 Prestige Foods 32,500 Premier proteins 32,500 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 32,500 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,400-57,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,700-57,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship