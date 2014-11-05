- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.50 lac bags (100 kg each) of
soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 30,500-31,700 31,000-31,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,750-31,750 31,250-32,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1700 30,500-31,700 30,500-31,750
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,300
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 31,550
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,750
General Foods 32,300
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,000
Kriti Industries 31,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,000
Mahakali 32,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Prestige Foods 32,000
Premier proteins 32,250
Rama 32,000
Ruchi 32,300
Vippy 32,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 56,600-56,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 56,900-57,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,200-60,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,600-28,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,700-28,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship