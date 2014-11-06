- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals. Most of the mandies of the Madhya Prades state closed today due Gurunanak Jayanti. According to trade sources about 0.10 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,500-31,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,250-32,000 30,750-31,750 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 31,000-31,900 31,250-32,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,300 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 31,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,250 Mahakali 32,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,400 Prestige Foods 32,250 Premier proteins 32,500 Rama 32,000 Ruchi 32,300 Vippy 32,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,100-56,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,400-56,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,000-59,100 59,800-59,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,200-59,300 60,000-60,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,350-28,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship