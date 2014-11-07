- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 4.50 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,000-32,200 31,000-31,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,250-32,250 31,250-32,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 2000 31,000-32,200 31,250-32,250 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 32,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 32,750 Premier proteins 32,750 Rama 32,800 Ruchi 33,000 Vippy 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,200-56,300 56,000-56,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,500-56,600 56,300-56,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,000-59,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,200-59,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,850-28,900 28,100-28,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,950-29,000 28,200-28,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship