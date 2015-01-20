- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. According to trade sources about 0.27 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened with sharp fall on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 33,000-34,400 33,000-34,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions 33,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250 General Foods 34,300 Gujarat Ambuja 33,250 Indian Rubber 33,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 34,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,800 Prestige Foods 34,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,300 Vippy 34,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,800-67,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 68,000-68,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,150-28,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,250-28,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship