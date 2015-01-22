- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,400 32,800-33,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-33,500 33,000-34,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 32,000-33,400 32,200-33,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,900
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,700
Mahakali 33,850
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,600
Prestige Foods 33,750
Premier proteins 34,000
Rama 33,000
Ruchi 33,900
Vippy 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,400-65,500 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,600-65,700 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1150-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 28,000-28,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 28,100-28,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship