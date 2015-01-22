- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,400 32,800-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,200-33,500 33,000-34,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 32,000-33,400 32,200-33,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,900 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,700 Mahakali 33,850 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,600 Prestige Foods 33,750 Premier proteins 34,000 Rama 33,000 Ruchi 33,900 Vippy 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,400-65,500 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,600-65,700 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 28,000-28,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,800-27,850 28,100-28,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship