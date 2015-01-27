- Soybean prices open firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.75 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,900 31,500-32,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,900-33,000 31,700-32,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 31,700-32,900 31,900-33,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,100 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Mahakali 33,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,300 Prestige Foods 33,000 Premier proteins 33,400 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 33,100 Vippy 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,200-61,300 61,200-61,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,500-61,600 61,500-61,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,650-27,700 27,650-27,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,750-27,800 27,750-27,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship