* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,700 31,500-32,700 31,500-32,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,700-32,800 31,700-32,800 31,700-32,900
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 32,500-33,300 32,500-33,300 32,500-33,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 31,500-32,700 31,700-32,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 61,200-61,300 61,400-61,500 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,500-61,600 61,700-61,800 61,900-62,000
plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,700-63,800 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,900-64,000 64,600-64,700
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,700-27,750 27,700-27,750 27,850-27,900
Spot (48% protein) 27,800-27,850 27,800-27,850 27,950-28,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship