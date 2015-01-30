- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.95 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil solvent. prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices while soy oil refined opened firm on better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,600 31,500-32,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,700 31,700-32,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 31,500-32,600 31,700-32,700 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,750 Mahakali 33,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,500 Prestige Foods 33,500 Premier proteins 33,600 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 33,500 Vippy 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,200-61,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,500-61,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,200-63,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,400-63,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 27,700-27,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 27,800-27,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship