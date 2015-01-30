- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.95 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil solvent. prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices
while soy oil refined opened firm on better buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,600
31,500-32,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,700-32,700 31,700-32,800
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 31,500-32,600 31,700-32,700
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,500
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,750
Mahakali 33,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,500
Prestige Foods 33,500
Premier proteins 33,600
Rama 32,500
Ruchi 33,500
Vippy 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 61,200-61,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,500-61,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,200-63,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,400-63,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 27,700-27,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 27,800-27,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship