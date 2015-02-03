- Soybean prices open firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 0.20 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies
of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,400
32,000-33,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,200-33,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions ---
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500
General Foods 34,250
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Mahakali 34,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Prestige Foods 34,000
Premier proteins 34,000
Rama 33,000
Ruchi 34,250
Vippy 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,800-61,900 61,500-61,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,100-62,200 61,800-61,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship