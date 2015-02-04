- Soybean prices open firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies
of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-34,100
32,500-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,200 32,700-33,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 550 33,000-34,100 33,200-34,200
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,000
Bajrang Extractions ---
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,900
General Foods 34,500
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Mahakali 34,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Prestige Foods 34,250
Premier proteins 34,400
Rama 33,500
Ruchi 34,500
Vippy 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,800-61,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,100-62,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 64,200-64,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,400-64,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,350-28,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,450-28,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship