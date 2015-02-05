- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,400
33,000-34,100
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-33,500 33,200-34,200
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions ---
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,700
General Foods 34,350
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Mahakali 33,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Prestige Foods 34,000
Premier proteins 34,500
Rama 33,000
Ruchi 34,350
Vippy 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,500-61,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,800-61,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,800-63,900 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship