- Soybean prices open steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,400 32,500-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,500 32,700-33,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 750 32,500-33,400 32,700-33,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,000 Bajrang Extractions --- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,350 Gujarat Ambuja 33,750 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,300 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,750 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Mahakali 33,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,000 Prestige Foods 34,000 Premier proteins 34,400 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,350 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,400-61,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 63,900-64,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship