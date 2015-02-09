- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,100 32,500-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,200 32,700-33,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 32,500-33,100 32,700-33,200 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions 32,800 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,750 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 33,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,800 Prestige Foods 33,800 Premier proteins 34,000 Rama 33,250 Ruchi 34,000 Vippy 33,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 61,400-61,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,900-64,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,650-28,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,750-28,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship