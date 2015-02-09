- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,100
32,500-33,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-33,200 32,700-33,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 32,500-33,100 32,700-33,200
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,800
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500
General Foods 34,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,750
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Mahakali 33,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,800
Prestige Foods 33,800
Premier proteins 34,000
Rama 33,250
Ruchi 34,000
Vippy 33,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 61,400-61,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,700-63,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,900-64,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,650-28,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,750-28,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship