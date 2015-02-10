- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.80 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 32,500-33,100 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,500 32,700-33,200 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 450 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300 General Foods 33,600 Gujarat Ambuja 33,250 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,750 Lakhmi Solvex 33,750 Mahakali 33,600 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,600 Prestige Foods 33,600 Premier proteins 33,750 Rama 33,000 Ruchi 33,600 Vippy 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,300-60,400 60,400-60,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,600-60,700 60,700-60,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,800-62,900 63,000-63,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,000-63,100 63,200-63,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,100-28,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,150-28,200 28,200-28,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship