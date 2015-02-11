- Soybean prices open steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.65 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Wedesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex --- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100 General Foods 33,400 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,600 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Mahakali 33,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,300 Prestige Foods 33,250 Premier proteins 33,400 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 33,400 Vippy 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,100-60,200 60,100-60,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,500-62,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,400-62,500 62,700-62,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,150-28,200 28,150-28,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship