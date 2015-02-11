- Soybean prices open steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.65 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400
31,500-32,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 350 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Wedesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,550
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex ---
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100
General Foods 33,400
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,600
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Mahakali 33,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,300
Prestige Foods 33,250
Premier proteins 33,400
Rama 32,500
Ruchi 33,400
Vippy 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,100-60,200 60,100-60,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,500-62,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,400-62,500 62,700-62,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,050-28,100 28,050-28,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,150-28,200 28,150-28,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship