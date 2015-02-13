- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil refined prices opened steady on better buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,700-32,700 31,750-32,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,900-32,800 32,000-33,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 550 31,700-32,700 31,900-32,800 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex --- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,200 General Foods 33,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,700 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,600 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Mahakali 33,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,500 Prestige Foods 33,500 Premier proteins 33,500 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 33,500 Vippy 33,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,500-59,600 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 61,900-62,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,050-28,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,150-28,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship