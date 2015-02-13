- Soybean prices open weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil refined prices opened steady on better buying support at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,700-32,700
31,750-32,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,900-32,800 32,000-33,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 550 31,700-32,700 31,900-32,800
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,550
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex ---
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,200
General Foods 33,500
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,400
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,600
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Mahakali 33,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,500
Prestige Foods 33,500
Premier proteins 33,500
Rama 32,500
Ruchi 33,500
Vippy 33,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,200-59,300 59,200-59,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,500-59,600 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 61,900-62,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,050-28,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,150-28,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship