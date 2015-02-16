- Soybean prices open firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 0.90 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies
of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,200
31,700-32,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-33,250 31,900-33,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price3
Indore 450 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex ---
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,300
General Foods 33,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,700
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 34,000
Mahakali 33,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,600
Prestige Foods 33,600
Premier proteins 33,750
Rama 33,000
Ruchi 33,900
Vippy 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,500-59,600 59,000-59,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,800-59,900 59,300-59,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,000-62,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,400-62,500 62,200-62,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,400-28,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,500-28,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship