- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. According to trade sources about
0.10 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday's Previous
Market delivery closed
32,000-33,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery closed 32,200-33,250
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price3
Indore --- --- --
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,000
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex ---
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 34,200
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 34,250
Mahakali 34,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,250
Prestige Foods 34,250
Premier proteins 34,250
Rama 33,500
Ruchi 34,200
Vippy 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesdays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,100-60,200 59,500-59,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,400-60,500 59,800-59,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,800-62,900 62,200-62,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,000-63,100 62,400-62,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship