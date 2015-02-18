- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. According to trade sources about 0.10 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday's Previous Market delivery closed 32,000-33,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery closed 32,200-33,250 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price3 Indore --- --- -- Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex --- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,200 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,750 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Mahakali 34,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,250 Prestige Foods 34,250 Premier proteins 34,250 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,200 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesdays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,100-60,200 59,500-59,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,400-60,500 59,800-59,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,800-62,900 62,200-62,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,000-63,100 62,400-62,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship