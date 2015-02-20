- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.20 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday's Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,700 32,000-32,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,200-33,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price3 Indore 700 31,800-32,700 32,000-32,800 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex --- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 33,900 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber 33,300 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,900 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,750 Lakhmi Solvex 33,750 Mahakali 33,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,600 Prestige Foods 33,750 Premier proteins 33,800 Rama 33,000 Ruchi 33,900 Vippy 33,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Fridays' open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,400-59,500 59,500-59,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,700-59,800 59,800-59,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 62,200-62,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,400-62,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship