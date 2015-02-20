- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.20 lac bags (100 kg each)
arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday's Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,700
32,000-32,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,200-33,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price3
Indore 700 31,800-32,700 32,000-32,800
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex ---
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500
General Foods 33,900
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber 33,300
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,900
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,750
Lakhmi Solvex 33,750
Mahakali 33,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,600
Prestige Foods 33,750
Premier proteins 33,800
Rama 33,000
Ruchi 33,900
Vippy 33,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Fridays' open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,400-59,500 59,500-59,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,700-59,800 59,800-59,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 62,200-62,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 62,400-62,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship