* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on poo buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,700 31,800-32,700 32,000-32,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,000-32,800 32,000-32,800 32,200-33,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 33,000-33,900 33,000-33,900 32,800-34,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 31,800-32,700 32,000-32,800
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 59,000-59,100 59,400-59,500 59,500-59,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,300-59,400 59,700-59,800 59,800-59,900
plant delivery# 61,400-61,500 62,000-62,100 62,200-62,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,600-61,700 62,200-62,300 62,400-62,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900 28,850-28,900
Spot (48% protein) 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000 28,950-29,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship